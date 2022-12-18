    বাংলা

    BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi officially arrested in another case over Naya Paltan clash

    He is currently in jail in connection with separate cases filed by the police over the violent clashes on Dec 7

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 10:30 AM

    BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been placed under arrest in another case related to the violent clashes outside the party's central offices in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Dec 7.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Arafatul Rakib on Sunday granted the police's application to record Rizvi's arrest in the case stemming from a complaint filed in court. Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the BNP, is currently in jail in connection with separate cases filed by the police over the clashes leading up to the party's anti-government rally on Dec 10.

    Meanwhile, Sultan Salauddin Tuku, president of the party's youth affiliate Jubo Dal, has also been shown arrested in three separate police cases over the incident, according to Md Jashim Uddin, deputy commissioner of the DMP's Prosecution Division.

    On Dec 7, a gathering of BNP loyalists outside the party's central offices ahead of its anti-government rally turned violent as activists clashed with the police.

    Police used teargas shells and batons to disperse the crowds as several rounds of crude bomb explosions rang out in the area. A BNP activist died, while police claimed that more than 50 law enforcers were injured.

    Law enforcers later arrested Rizvi and a few other BNP leaders after reportedly finding a cache of improvised explosives during a raid at the party's central offices.

