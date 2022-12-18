BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi officially arrested in another case over Naya Paltan clash

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been placed under arrest in another case related to the violent clashes outside the party's central offices in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Dec 7.

Dhaka Metropolitan Arafatul Rakib on Sunday granted the police's application to record Rizvi's arrest in the case stemming from a complaint filed in court. Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the BNP, is currently in jail in connection with separate cases filed by the police over the clashes leading up to the party's anti-government rally on Dec 10.

Meanwhile, Sultan Salauddin Tuku, president of the party's youth affiliate Jubo Dal, has also been shown arrested in three separate police cases over the incident, according to Md Jashim Uddin, deputy commissioner of the DMP's Prosecution Division.