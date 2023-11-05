BNP leader Altaf Hossain sent to jail over attack on CJ's residence

A court has ordered BNP Vice-Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury to jail in connection with a case over the attacks on the chief justice's residence during the opposition group's anti-government rally on Oct 28.

Altaf, a former home minister, was detained by the Rapid Action Battalion from a residence in Tongi, on Saturday, the eve of a fresh 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

According to the agency, he is implicated in cases related to the political violence on Oct 28, including one over the attack on the chief justice's residence filed with Ramna Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadee rejected Altaf's bail plea after he was produced in court on Sunday.

Altaf, a former Air Force chief, served as the home minister from 2001 to 2004 during the coalition government of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.