AL’s Quader decries GM Quader’s remarks on parliament

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has denounced Leader of the Opposition GM Quader’s comments on the balance of the parliament while thanking the speaker at the start of the first session of the 12th parliament.

“Why did he take part in parliament if there is no balance there?” Quader asked at the offices of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi on Wednesday. “His comments in parliament were his alone.”

The Jatiya Party, which formed the parliamentary opposition in the previous two parliaments, only won 11 seats at the Jan 7 election.

The ruling Awami League won an absolute majority of 223 seats and independent candidates made up the second largest group with 62 seats. Most of the independents are themselves involved in Awami League politics.