    বাংলা

    AL nominee challenges Jatiya Party leader Chunnu's candidacy for Kishoreganj-3 seat

    Nasirul Islam Khan said the Jatiya Party leader's candidacy should be cancelled for loan default

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM

    Nasirul Islam Khan, the Awami League nominee for the Kishoreganj-3 parliamentary seat, has filed an application challenging the candidacy of his rival, Jatiya Party candidate Mujibul Haque Chunnu, after appealing against the Election Commission's decision to reject his own nomination.

    During the screening process, election officials deemed Chunnu's nomination valid while rejecting Nasirul's nomination papers for his failure to disclose information about a criminal case in his affidavit.

    On Friday, Nasirul filed an application against Chunnu's candidature with election officials, citing 'debt default'.

    “My nomination was rejected during the screening process. The next day on Dec 5, I appealed against the decision. Today, I filed a petition seeking the cancellation of Jatiya Party candidate Chunnu's candidature for defaulting on a loan."

    In the petition, Nasirul alleged that Chunnu, who served as a guarantor for a Tk 57 million loan from Rupali Bank's Purana Paltan corporate branch, has been in default for an extended period. He argued that Chunnu's nomination is consequently voidable under the law.

    Nasirul also claimed that Chunnu submitted concealed information about a CIB report in his nomination papers and called for an investigation into the matter.

    Chunnu, the incumbent representative of Kishoreganj-3, is running for re-election after winning the seat in the last parliamentary elections.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jatiya Party is going to polls amid murmurs of discord over nominations
    Jatiya Party going to polls amid rift
    The discord over leadership peaked after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019
    Jatiya Party to take part in national polls on its own: Chunnu
    Jatiya Party to take part in polls on its own: Chunnu
    The party plans to field candidates in all 300 seats, says its secretary general
    Awami League will agree to ‘unconditional dialogue’ if in line with Constitution, says home minister
    ‘Unconditional dialogue’, but only in line with Constitution: home minister
    Asaduzzaman Khan suggests the ruling party is still willing to sit for talks with the BNP despite Hasina rebuffing the idea on Tuesday
    BNP loyalists won't 'occupy streets' during Dhaka rally, says Mirza Fakhrul
    No sit-ins planned for Oct 28 rally: Mirza Fakhrul
    The party has taken steps to ensure a peaceful assembly, he says

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron