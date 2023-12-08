AL nominee challenges Jatiya Party leader Chunnu's candidacy for Kishoreganj-3 seat

Nasirul Islam Khan, the Awami League nominee for the Kishoreganj-3 parliamentary seat, has filed an application challenging the candidacy of his rival, Jatiya Party candidate Mujibul Haque Chunnu, after appealing against the Election Commission's decision to reject his own nomination.

During the screening process, election officials deemed Chunnu's nomination valid while rejecting Nasirul's nomination papers for his failure to disclose information about a criminal case in his affidavit.

On Friday, Nasirul filed an application against Chunnu's candidature with election officials, citing 'debt default'.