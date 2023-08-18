Businessman Shvidler loses court bid to overturn UK sanctions

After the High Court's ruling to reject Shvidler's challenge, his lawyer Michael O'Kane said the oil tycoon – a dual British-US citizen - would seek to appeal Friday's judgement "at the earliest opportunity".

"He has never been a citizen of Russia, has not visited Russia for more than 15 years and has been critical of the Russian government’s actions in Ukraine," O'Kane said in a statement.

"He remains at a loss to know what else he can do to be de-listed, given the absence of UK government engagement, policy or guidance. If this judgement stands, it will make it virtually impossible for any person sanctioned by the Foreign Secretary to bring a successful court challenge."

'POSTER BOY'

After being sanctioned, his private aircraft were publicly grounded by Britain's then-transport minister as part of the government's demonstration that it was taking tough action against Russian oligarchs and those linked to them, an act his lawyers said had made him a "poster boy for Russian sanctions".

Shvidler had argued Britain was wrong to impose sanctions just because of his relationship with Abramovich, whom he described as a close friend.

Britain had also cited Shvidler's position as a director of London-listed Russian steel producer Evraz and role at Russian oil company Sibneft, sold by Abramovich in 2005, as evidence he obtained a financial benefit from Abramovich.

The businessman's legal team told the High Court at a hearing in July that Shvidler did not receive any financial benefits from Abramovich, and any payment he received from Evraz or Sibneft was from those companies and not Abramovich.