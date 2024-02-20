Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir still in hospital, recovering from infection

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is still receiving treatment in hospital and is recovering from an infection, his spokesman said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation the 98-year-old was in critical condition.

The nonagenarian, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Jan 26 due to an unspecified infection.

Mahathir "is currently being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection", his spokesperson said, clarifying rumours on social media that his condition was serious.