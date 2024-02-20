    বাংলা

    Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir still in hospital, recovering from infection

    The nonagenarian was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Jan 26 due to an unspecified infection

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 06:32 AM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 06:32 AM

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is still receiving treatment in hospital and is recovering from an infection, his spokesman said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation the 98-year-old was in critical condition.

    The nonagenarian, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted to the National Heart Institute on Jan 26 due to an unspecified infection.

    Mahathir "is currently being treated and is in the process of recovering from infection", his spokesperson said, clarifying rumours on social media that his condition was serious.

    The spokesperson was unable to say when he would be discharged but shared photos of the former premier sitting in a chair reading a newspaper.

    Mahathir, who was Malaysia's prime minister for more than two decades, has been in and out of hospital in recent years and had undergone bypass surgeries.

    He was prime minister from 1981 to 2003. He held the top post again from 2018 to 2020 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed due to infighting.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia Nov 8, 2022.
    Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir hospitalised again
    The nonagenarian has been in and out of hospital in recent years. He has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries
    A man passes movie posters at a cinema in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Jan 26, 2024.
    For Malaysian filmmakers, censorship stifles optimism after overseas glory
    Signs of heightened censorship at home and death threats have fuelled worries about whether the optimism built off the back of global success can last
    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak escorted by prison officers as the jailed politician left the court after court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 19, 2024.
    Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib
    The board, chaired by Malaysia's king, did not give a reason for halving Najib's sentence
    A security guard is stationed at the entrance of an immigration detention centre where more than 100 Myanmar migrants, including Rohingya refugees, escaped, at Bidor, Malaysia February 2, 2024.
    Over 100 Myanmar migrants flee Malaysian detention centre, one dead
    One of the migrants died following a road accident

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps