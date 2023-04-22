President Hamid to move into Nikunja home after 10 years at Bangabhaban

Md Abdul Hamid will stay at his home in Dhaka’s Nikunja, leaving the Bangabhaban after the end of his second term as president.

Hamid is set to hand over his mantle to Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday after the latter’s oath-taking ceremony at the presidential palace, where Hamid has resided for a record 10 years.

After being elected MP in 1996, Hamid got a 2,160 square feet plot at Nikunja and built a three-storey house there.