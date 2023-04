Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, has died at a hospital of the organisation in Dhaka at the age of 82.

Prof Brig Gen Mamun Mostafi, the chief of the Nephrology Department at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, said Dr Zafrullah passed away around 11pm on Tuesday.

The Gonoshasthaya Kendra also announced his death on Facebook.