Pope Francis meets family of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Stella Assange is fronting the campaign to have her husband freed, but the Vatican did not say if this was discussed in the meeting or if Francis expressed any support for it.

A Vatican spokesman said papal audiences are private affairs.

Assange is wanted in the US over the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010. His supporters see his prosecution as a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.

Washington says the release of the documents had put lives in danger.