Nobel laureate Amartya Sen declines Banga Bibhushan award

Earlier, the Left Front had appealed to intellectuals, including Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Sen, to refuse the award by the 'corrupt' state government for the sake of job seekers and victims of the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission scam.

Sen was nominated for the Banga Bibhushan award by the state government and his name was announced on Saturday.

The Banga Bibhushan Samman is a title awarded by the West Bengal government to honour the services of personalities in various fields.