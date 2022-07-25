July 25 2022

    Nobel laureate Amartya Sen declines Banga Bibhushan award

    The Nobel laureate was nominated for the award by the West Bengal state government and his name was announced on Saturday

    News Desk
    Published : 25 July 2022, 7:14 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2022, 7:14 AM

    Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has declined the Banga Bibhushan award by the West Bengal government, reports The Economic Times.

    "I spoke to my father this morning. He told me that he has received innumerable awards throughout his lifetime. He wants these awards to go to other people," Amartya Sen's daughter, Antara Dev Sen, said.

    Earlier, the Left Front had appealed to intellectuals, including Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Sen, to refuse the award by the 'corrupt' state government for the sake of job seekers and victims of the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission scam.

    Sen was nominated for the Banga Bibhushan award by the state government and his name was announced on Saturday.

    The Banga Bibhushan Samman is a title awarded by the West Bengal government to honour the services of personalities in various fields.

