Saima Wazed takes charge as WHO director for South-East Asia

Saima Wazed, the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has taken office as the World Health Organization's regional director for South-East Asia for the next five years.

She is the first Bangladeshi to head the international health programme in the region, comprising 11 countries with a combined population of around 2 billion people.

In a social media post, the SEARO said Saima assumed office on Thursday and thanked all of the member countries for entrusting her with the responsibility.

She also listed some of her top priorities that include mental health, interventions for women and children, and optimising technology for health.