In Transylvanian Saxon village, Britain's King Charles is a good neighbour

For many people in the Transylvanian village of Viscri in central Romania, Britain's King Charles has been a gracious and engaged neighbour.

The monarch, who is distantly related to Romania's former King Michael, has bought and restored an 18th century Saxon cottage in the hillside village, and has made many visits to UNESCO World Heritage site known for its medieval fortified church and architecture.

He first visited Transylvania - where he claims ancestors, including Vlad Tepes, the 15th century ruler who inspired Bram Stoker's literary Count Dracula - in 1998 as Prince of Wales, and was enchanted by its biodiversity and resilience despite the poverty which still plagues parts of rural Romania.

Since then, he has renovated properties which can be rented, with the proceeds supporting his local charity foundation. This has helped put Viscri and other parts of Transylvania on the world map of tourism.

Charles was officially proclaimed king on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last Thursday.