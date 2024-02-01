Durga Prasad Tewari, veteran leftist leader who rose against British rule, dies at 93

Durga Prasad Tewari, a prominent anti-British and Tonk activist, has passed away at his home in Netrokona’s Durgapur at the age of 93.

A veteran politician and close associate of Comrade Moni Singh, Tewari succumbed to age-related ailments on Wednesday.

His son, Rupak Tewari, said his cremation would take place at Durgapur's municipal crematorium on Thursday afternoon. Prior to the cremation, his body was laid out at the town's Shaheed Minar, allowing friends, family, and admirers to honour his memory and legacy.