Barrister Mainul Hosein, ex-adviser to caretaker government, dies aged 83

Barrister Mainul Hosein, a former adviser to a caretaker government and son of The Daily Ittefaq founder-editor Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah, has died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 83.
He passed away at Evercare Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, around 6pm on Saturday, said Wahiduzzaman, an aide to Mainul.
He was in charge of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, among others, during his tenure in the 2007-2008 caretaker government.