Without Stan Lee’s stance against censorship, comics may have looked very different today

Over the years, the CCA relaxed its guidelines further. Marvel took another step the following year with the groundbreaking The Tomb of Dracula by Gene Colan and Marv Wolfman, which ran from 1972 to 1979. The series brought monsters back to the comic book page and inspired a rise in spooky comics. As time went on, the Comic Code stamp shrunk in size, as if to represent its waning significance.

In the 1980s, mainstream comics made another jump in maturity, with several books aimed at older audiences, such as Alan Moore’s run on Swamp Thing and Neil Gaiman’s horror-tinged dark fantasy The Sandman, both published without the CCA seal of approval. These adult-oriented works proved so popular that DC Comics eventually launched an imprint called Vertigo in 1993 to provide an easy way for readers to find them on the newsstand.

Publishers slowly abandoned the Comics Code over the next few decades, and by 2011, it was finally laid to rest.

The changes to the CCA can’t be specifically credited to Marvel’s success with its Spider-Man run, but Lee’s comics indeed heralded a waning of its power. Lee deserves credit for being among the first in the mainstream industry to make a comic without its stamp of approval. Because of his stance, the code was modernised and many were reminded that intelligent content creation was more useful and successful than a crude blanket ban on all content. Without Lee’s ambition in The Amazing Spider, the comic industry of today may not have been as exciting, nor would it be as fertile a platform for social commentary.

