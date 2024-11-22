Azizul Jalil, a Language Movement veteran, dies at 91

He passes away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Washington, DC

M Azizul Jalil, a veteran of the Language Movement and an advocate for building public support in the United States for Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971, has died at the age of 91.

A funeral prayer was held on Thursday at the Islamic Community Center Mosque in Maryland's Potomac, after which he was laid to rest at George Washington Cemetery.

Born in 1933 in India's Jalpaiguri, Jalil pursued higher studies at Dhaka University before continuing his education at the University of Oxford and Imperial College London in the UK.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, their spouses, and grandchildren, all of whom live in the US.