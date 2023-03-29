Nur E Alam Siddique, a wartime student leader, dies at 83

Nur E Alam Siddique, a student leader who played a prominent role during the Liberation War, has died in hospital care. He was 83.

Nur E Alam breathed his last at the United Hospital early on Wednesday, according to his aide Aniket Rajesh.

He was one of the four notable student leaders close to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the 1970s. He was a convener of Swadhin Bangla Kendriya Chhatra Sangram Parishad, a wartime student network.