Nur E Alam Siddique, a wartime student leader, dies at 83

Nur E Alam Siddique, a student leader who played a prominent role during the Liberation War, has died in hospital care. He was 83.
Nur E Alam breathed his last at the United Hospital early on Wednesday, according to his aide Aniket Rajesh.
He was one of the four notable student leaders close to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the 1970s. He was a convener of Swadhin Bangla Kendriya Chhatra Sangram Parishad, a wartime student network.
Nur E Alam, who was the president of the Chhatra League from 1970 to 1972, was a renowned organiser of the Mujib Bahini. He was elected member of parliament from the Jashore-2 constituency as an Awami League candidate in Bangladesh’s first national election in 1973.
Aniket Rajesh said his body will be flown by helicopter to Jhenaidah, where his first funeral prayer is set to be held. Another funeral prayer will be held at the Gulshan Central Mosque, Rajesh said, adding that the former student leader will be given a guard of honour before burial.