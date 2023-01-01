Dhaka needs forethought and planning more than flyovers

I am not demanding another expensive infrastructure project for the betterment of society, but instead I’m asking for a better solution. The key to solving the mistakes we have made is to change our mentality and develop intellectually.

Consider the Mogbazar-Mouchak Flyover. Construction work on the second largest flyover in the country started in 2011 and was supposed to be finished by 2015. But it was delayed and finally opened in 2017. Why do we need flyovers? To reduce traffic jams!

According to statistics from the Dhaka Metropolitan Area, the place was home to 15.3 million people and 72,947 registered vehicles in 2011 and 18.9 million people with 139,748 registered vehicles in 2017. Over these six years people bought new cars to escape the horrors of the persistent traffic situation such as the regular disruptions of public transport and the excessive heat while stuck in congested traffic.

So what is the final result of six years of construction work? People now end up in heavy traffic jams on the flyover. In essence, the flyover has just led to more developed and elevated traffic congestion.