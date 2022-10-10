‘Eiliyah’: A passionately fermented love story served in a unique new bottle

SYNOPSIS

“We all tend to live inside a glass bubble which we wrap up from within with blankets and pillows and get so comfortable which makes us forget the fact that it’s made of glass and can break any time,” he says, glancing back at me. “But it’s okay. Unless the bubble breaks, we don’t get to feel the ground beneath us and look around without a glass barrier.”

When Ellie moves in with her father after her mother’s death, her long-gone nightmares begin.

Eiliyah aka Ellie turns out to be a kind and feisty twenty-one-year-old despite having a tragic childhood- a childhood that no child deserves. A childhood that was shattered by agony, heartbreak, and a big betrayal from her best friend.

While her tragic past keeps haunting her and she is in grief from her mother’s demise, she meets her neighbour - Raiyan: a charming, full of life, soon-to-be college graduate. Ellie opens up to Raiyan but he still keeps some secrets from Ellie. He rarely talks about himself and his life. Then, one day, Ellie finds something which changes everything.

'Eiliyah' is a moving tale of strong but vulnerable people, rock-solid friendship, unexpected betrayal, and heartbreak which is wrapped with the warmth of a love story.

'Eiliyah' is a contemporary fiction novel with approximately 77,000 words, which has dealt with some heavy subject matters like- child abuse and grief.

UMME PRITAM

Born and raised in Dhaka, the bustling capital of Bangladesh, Umme Pritam has been in love with reading since childhood, which eventually led her to write fiction. Apart from writing, she works for a renowned financial firm- IDLC Finance Limited. She attended East West University for her BBA and MBA. She is a former student of Viqarunnisa Noon College and Faizur Rahman Ideal Institute. When she is not writing, she can be found hanging out with friends or travelling with her husband. ‘Eiliyah’ is her debut novel. Currently, she is working on her second novel.