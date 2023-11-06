G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response

DIVISIONS ON DISPLAY

The G7 was initially set up half a century ago to discuss global economic problems, but its scope has since broadened to represent the collective voice of major industrialised countries' on political and security issues.

While the group in recent years has shown unity in sanctioning Russia over its Ukraine war and calling out so-called 'economic coercion' from China, they have not moved in lock step over the Israel-Gaza war.

Since the war erupted, the G7 has issued just one joint statement on the conflict amounting to a few sentences. Other group members have issued joint statements.

G7 divisions have also been evident at the United Nations, with France voting in favour of a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in the conflict on Oct 26, the US opposing it and the group's other members abstaining.

Agreeing specific wording on Israel's right to defend itself, the civilian casualties in Gaza and calls for a temporary halt in fighting will be difficult, officials say.

Aside from rhetoric, Hideaki Shinoda, a professor at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, said the G7 needed concrete proposals on how to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, where fuel, food, water and medical supplies are scarce, but that is also likely to prove a tall task.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after the Iran-backed group attacked southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying any lull would play into the hands of Hamas, while the United States has proposed temporary, localised pauses in the fighting.

One G7 official said members were deliberately trying to hide their differences so as not to "play into Russia's hands".

China and Russia are using the conflict as an opportunity to burnish their credentials as the champions of the developing world, as well as to oppose the United States.

Any sign of disunity or failure to stem the conflict may only embolden these G7 detractors, analysts say.

"It's also a question of how China and Russia will interpret these developments and how they will try testing us," said Kunihiko Miyake, research director at The Canon Institute for Global Studies, a Tokyo-based think tank.

*Additional reporting by Reuters correspondents Tim Kelly and Yoshifumi Takemoto in Tokyo, John Irish in Paris, Andrew Gray in Brussels, Andreas Rinke in Berlin, David Brunstromm in Washington DC and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Miral Fahmy