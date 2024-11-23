As billions are spent on surveillance, the untapped potential of citizen participation could revolutionise governance and accountability, says Mahmudur R Manna

Empowering citizens – the game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now!

Imagine a world where the power of billions of eyes is harnessed to create a more just, accountable, and efficient society. We often overlook the most advanced, readily available surveillance system - human eyes coupled with human intelligence. While governments and organisations spend billions on cameras, sensors, and centralised systems, the untapped potential of citizen participation could revolutionise governance and societal accountability.

Let me tell you a story that inspired this idea.

A STORY FROM THE NETHERLANDS

In 2015, I was on a business trip to the Netherlands, driving through an impeccable road that connected a critical port. Impressed by the road’s perfect condition, I shared my admiration with my Dutch colleague. His response surprised me:

“These roads remain in excellent condition because citizens actively report any issues. If someone notices a pothole or damage and reports it to the authorities, they are rewarded.”

This simple yet effective system incentivised citizens to participate in maintaining infrastructure. By giving them a target (reporting problems) and a reward (monetary incentives), the government created a self-sustaining, people-powered surveillance network.

BRINGING THIS VISION TO BANGLADESH

Now imagine applying a similar concept to every corner of Bangladesh, not just for roads but for every system that touches daily life. Citizens frequently complain about parking violations, illegal construction, environmental hazards, and corruption. But these complaints often go unheard, filed in the wrong places, or abandoned when no action is taken.

Why not turn this frustration into action? What if:

· Every citizen becomes a vigilant partner in governance, equipped with an app to report violations?

· Authorities acted on verified reports, imposing fines or penalties on violators?

· A share of the fine or penalty was given to the reporting citizen as a reward?

This idea could create a virtuous cycle of accountability, citizen engagement, and revenue generation.

TACKLING PARKING MALPRACTICES

Take parking violations as a case in point. With a simple app:

· A citizen spots an illegally parked car.

· They capture a photo showing the violation and the vehicle’s number plate.

· The report is automatically sent to the relevant authority.

· If the violation is verified, a fine is imposed on the offender.

· A portion of that fine is credited to the citizen as their reward.

This approach solves multiple problems simultaneously:

· Citizens are motivated to keep public spaces orderly.

· Governments collect more revenue through fines.

· Social behaviour improves, fostering a culture of accountability.

SCALING THE IDEA

Parking is just the beginning. This model can extend to:

· Road Conditions: Reporting potholes, broken signals, or missing signage.

· Environmental Violations: Illegal waste dumping, pollution, or deforestation.

· Health & Safety Issues: Reporting food adulteration or unsafe building practices.

· Corruption Watch: Reporting bribery or misuse of public funds.

For example, farmers could report irrigation issues, students could highlight broken school facilities, and local businesses could flag tax evasion—all while earning rewards for their vigilance.

WHY THIS WORKS

Targets motivate participation. Giving citizens a clear role and responsibility ensures their involvement.

Incentives sustain engagement. Rewards encourage long-term participation and make governance a shared responsibility.

Technology enables scalability. Mobile apps and AI can make verification, tracking, and rewarding seamless.

Fines generate revenue to support the programme while rewarding participants.

THE POTENTIAL FOR BANGLADESH

Bangladesh, with its large, tech-savvy population, is uniquely positioned to lead this revolution. It already has a ready workforce. The millions of smartphone users in the country can become the government’s eyes and ears.

Increased fines can also be used to boost government revenue, funding better infrastructure and services.

And, hopefully, this could lead to a cultural shift as transforming complaints into action fosters a sense of ownership among citizens.

THE GLOBAL IMPLICATION

If this idea succeeds in Bangladesh, it can serve as a blueprint for the world. The model can adapt to any country, empowering citizens while reducing government dependency on costly surveillance systems.

THE CALL TO ACTION

Let’s stop looking elsewhere for solutions and start by empowering our own people. The eyes of Bangladesh are ready to build a more just, transparent, and accountable society.

All it takes is a commitment to trust citizens, reward their efforts, and act on their insights. The change begins with us. Let’s show the world how a small idea can create a ripple effect that transforms governance globally.

Will you join this vision?

[Mahmudur R Manna is a technology leader for Southeast Asia at a global technology company with over 20 years of experience and specialises in driving innovation and growth in the technology sector]