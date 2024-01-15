Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in Indian capital

Flight and train services were disrupted in India's capital New Delhi for the second day running on Monday as dense fog and cold enveloped large swathes of the northern part of the country.

More than 100 flights were delayed in Delhi on Sunday but intermittent flight operations had resumed on Monday morning, said an airport official who declined to be named.

According to aviation website Flightradar24, at least 313 flights leaving Delhi were delayed and 82 flights were cancelled on Monday.