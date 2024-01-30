Indian opposition's challenge to Modi falters

An opposition bid to jointly mount a challenge to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a national election is floundering after a key party switched sides and two others broke ranks.

The developments are a boost to Modi's goal of winning nearly three-quarters of seats in the election, which is due by May.

The return of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the eastern state of Bihar on Sunday after a regional party left the opposition bloc means it will contest the election running three of India's four most politically important states.

Bihar sends the fourth-most directly elected lawmakers to parliament, while its neighbour Uttar Pradesh, also ruled by the BJP, is at the top, making them critical for the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) goal of securing 400 of the 543 directly elected seats to the lower house of parliament, up from 339 now.