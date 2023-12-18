Temple promised by BJP transforms India's Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected

"This temple is expected to stand as one of the grandest Hindu temples, much like India's own Vatican City," said Lodha chief executive Samujjwal Ghosh, adding that businesses were marketing Ayodyha as a premium consumer product.

Each year, millions of Hindus travel to Indian temple cities like Varanasi and Tirupati, which have become tourist hotspots with thriving hospitality sectors.

Tata's hotel subsidiary said the Ayodhya projects were part of plans to "strengthen its presence across spiritual centres." Radisson didn't return a request for comment on its plans.

SOARING LAND RATES, DEVELOPMENT VICTIMS

Since the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, the cost of land in Ayodhya has soared.

The average price was about 1,600 rupees ($19) per square foot just a few years ago, but has now roughly quadrupled in many parts of the city, according to real estate consultancy Anarock. Plots of prime land in the Lodha project go for 12,000 rupees per square foot.

People "see Ayodhya as a very small town and come with a mindset of getting land parcels at prices of peanuts," said Satyendra Singh, a top official at Ayodhya Development Authority. "They don't come again once they hear the prices."

Much the development has occurred on the site of demolished houses and shops in the city centre, where the depth of some stores has been reduced to just 2 feet.

Roughly 4,000 shops were partly or fully demolished, but Nand Lal Gupta, an official at an association of local business owners, said the compensation offered was not sufficient.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said adequate compensation was offered to every landowner and that "no one in Ayodhya is feeling left out... Everyone is happy and getting benefitted."

Grocer Arvind Kumar Gupta said his home was partly demolished in the redevelopment this year. The city gave him $1,870, which he says isn't enough to buy a new property. He now rents accommodation with his family of six.

Authorities are also demolishing the store he has operated for 30 years. A similar new shop will cost roughly $360 a month, multiples of the $12 he has been paying, Gupta said.

"Government should have made arrangements for us. I am wondering what I will do now," he said.