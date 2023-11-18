Rescuers in India tunnel collapse await drilling machine on 7th day

Rescuers trying to reach workers trapped for nearly a week in a collapsed highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas were awaiting the arrival of a second digging machine on Saturday to restart operations after they hit a snag.

The disaster management office revised the number of people trapped since Sunday morning in the tunnel in Uttarakhand state to 41 from 40. All are safe, the authorities have said.

The augur machine drilling through the debris broke on Friday. A new machine, being airlifted from Indore in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was expected to reach the accident site around noon (0630 GMT), said Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer.