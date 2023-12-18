Seventy-nine opposition MPs suspended from Indian parliament

At least 79 opposition lawmakers were suspended from the Indian parliament on Monday for disrupting proceedings as they demanded a government statement and a discussion on the security breach of the chambers last week.

The suspensions followed similar taken action against 14 lawmakers last week.

Although disruptions and protests are not unusual in parliament, the total of 93 suspensions is the highest during a single session for years according to analysts, indicating that the legislature is getting tougher on unruly conduct.