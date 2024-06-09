PM Hasina calls on BJP leader LK Advani during Delhi visit

Hasina is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi’s third term as prime minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his home in New Delhi. X/@ANI

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a visit to veteran BJP leader LK Advani in New Delhi, ANI reports.

Hasina, in India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi’s third term as prime minister, made the courtesy call at his home on Sunday.

Pratibha Advani, the BJP leader’s daughter, was also present.

Modi had visited Advani on Friday at his residence.

Several leaders and heads of state have been invited to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

"President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Togbay, have accepted the invitation to attend,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The leaders were also invited to attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan later that same evening.