Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 09, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

PM Hasina calls on BJP leader LK Advani during Delhi visit

Hasina is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi’s third term as prime minister

Hasina calls on BJP leader LK Advani
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his home in New Delhi. X/@ANI

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Jun 2024, 06:42 PM

Updated : 09 Jun 2024, 06:42 PM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
Bomb materials found in Netrokona ‘militant den’
Bomb materials found in Netrokona ‘militant den’
Challenges for Modi’s third term
Challenges for Modi’s third term
4 to die for driver murder in Jamalpur
4 to die for driver murder in Jamalpur
Israel pounds central Gaza as death toll in raid surges
Israel pounds central Gaza as death toll in raid surges
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More