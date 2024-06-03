13 dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in India’s Madhya Pradesh

The victims were members of a wedding party from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan

At least 13 people, including four children, have died and 15 others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in India’s Madhya Pradesh, NDTV reports.

The incident occurred in Piplodi in the Indian state’s Rajgarh district at 8pm on Sunday, the report said, citing an official.

Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI that 13 of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital while two others were rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to wounds to the head and chest.

"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured are out of danger," he said.

The victims were members of a wedding party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur in Madhya Pradesh, the NDTV said, citing another official.

Senior officials, including the collector and SP, visited the scene, the official said.