Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

13 dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in India’s Madhya Pradesh

The victims were members of a wedding party from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan

13 dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in India’s Madhy

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 11:11 AM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 11:11 AM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
Heat wave kills at least 56 in India  from March-May
Heat wave kills at least 56 in India  from March-May
MP Anar murder: Arrest warrant issued against Siam
MP Anar murder: Arrest warrant issued against Siam
Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency: electoral institute
Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency: electoral institute
Muslim schools caught up in France's fight against Islamism
Muslim schools caught up in France's fight against Islamism
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More