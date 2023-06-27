Small solar power firms eclipsed in India's renewable energy race

“The plot has been lost for MSMEs, with many struggling to retain a foothold in the solar market,” said Gulabsing Girase, director of Gro Solar Energy Private Ltd, a firm he co-founded after leaving the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company.

Large players are entering even the rooftop solar market which was dominated by MSMEs until a few years ago, he noted.

"Businesses set up by borrowing from family and friends are getting marginalised - and the benefits of the booming solar market are slowly getting consolidated into the hands of a few big companies,” he added.

RENEWABLES MANUFACTURING PUSH

Now India wants to build up its manufacturing capacity in renewables, with the government launching a scheme in 2021 to increase “made in India” components for clean energy projects to reduce imports and boost self-reliance.

It offers tax benefits, subsidies for capital costs and concessions to manufacturers that source raw materials from the domestic market.

Under the scheme's second tranche, 11 mid-to-large manufacturers have benefited from government allocations of nearly 40 GW of solar photovoltaic module production, with incentives continuing for five years after new plants are commissioned.

The scheme is expected to lead to increased investment and expansion of solar PV manufacturing, as well as a boost to employment, including about 30,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect jobs, according to the government.