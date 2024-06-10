Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 10, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Myanmar firing halts shipping to St Martin’s, triggers food crisis

The UNO says they are exploring the feasibility of an emergency route via the sea from Shah Pari Island

Myanmar firing halts St Martin’s shipping, sparks food crisis

Teknaf Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 10 Jun 2024, 09:55 PM

Updated : 10 Jun 2024, 09:55 PM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
Court admits ACC charges against Khalidi
Court admits ACC charges against Khalidi
Blinken urges to press Hamas for Gaza ceasefire
Blinken urges to press Hamas for Gaza ceasefire
Gaza war shatters pilgrimage dream for Palestinian couple
Gaza war shatters pilgrimage dream for Palestinian couple
Gunmen ambush minister's security team in India's Manipur
Gunmen ambush minister's security team in India's Manipur
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More