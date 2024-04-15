    বাংলা

    Rebels raise flag at seized Myanmar base, commander confident of retaining control

    Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech last month that the forces fighting the military were "destroying the path towards forming a Union based on democratic values and federalism"

    Reuters
    Published : 15 April 2024, 02:40 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 02:40 PM

    Myanmar resistance fighters on Monday burned the flag used by the military government and raised their own banner at a newly captured army base, as a senior rebel commander vowed they would hold the strategic area near the Thai border.

    The celebrations by fighters linked to the armed ethnic Karen National Union (KNU) came less than a week after the capture of Myawaddy, a key trading town on Thailand's western border.

    Myawaddy's fall marked another battlefield loss for the powerful military regime that seized control in 2021 from an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains in detention.

    Simmering anger against the junta has turned into a nationwide armed resistance movement that is now increasingly operating in coordination with established ethnic rebel groups to challenge the military across large parts of Myanmar.

    Since last October, the army has lost control of key areas near its borders with both India and China to a loose coalition of allied resistance forces. The loss of Myawaddy at the Thai border could further dent trade revenue for the junta.

    In a rare in-person interview, Colonel Nadah Htoo, an operational commander of Brigade 6 of the KNU's military wing that captured the army base, said junta forces have tried and failed to retake the area.

    "They have been unsuccessful in making a breakthrough twice now," he said.

    He added that the rebels controlled most of the area and would continue to consolidate authority before handing over administration to the KNU's political arm.

    "Our military operation will end at the end of April," he said.

    A spokesman for the military government did not answer calls on Monday from Reuters.

    Faced with the rebel assault, several hundred junta soldiers tasked with defending Myawaddy withdrew from their positions, with a group of less than 200 retreating to near a bridge connecting the Myanmar town with Thailand's Mae Sot.

    These soldiers must either surrender to Thai authorities or to the KNU, failing which they may be targeted by resistance troops, Nadah Htoo said.

    Thailand's Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said last week that the junta soldiers would be allowed to cross the border if they gave up arms and requested refuge.

    Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech last month that the forces fighting the military were "destroying the path towards forming a Union based on democratic values and federalism".

    But for the allied resistance forces in Myawaddy, Monday was a day to celebrate.

    "We are very happy that our revolution has come this far. If we can take more Myanmar bases we will achieve our objective (of overthrowing the junta)," said Myo Myint Keyaw, a 26-year-old fighter in a People's Defence Force, a militia allied with the KNU fighters.

    While the rebels celebrated, Reuters reporters in Myawaddy could hear air strikes as fighting raged on the front lines about 40 km (25 miles) to the west, where junta reinforcements were trying to retake the area.

    Burnt down houses and buildings riddled with bullets were visible near the captured military base, where stray dogs roamed amongst empty buildings.

    On Sunday, a spokesman for the KNU said the rebels had pushed back a second military attempt to break through their lines and advance on Myawaddy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the spokesman for the Karen National Union (KNU), speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Mae Sot, Tak Province, Thailand, April 14, 2024. REUTERS
    Myanmar rebels say they have repelled junta push to take back border town
    Reinforcements of junta forces have been trying to advance on Myawaddy for days, but were pushed back in a battle about 40 kilometres away
    A Thai soldier sits in front of the blockage of a road leading to the Thailand-Myanmar border where the fighting between the Myanmar army and ethnic minority rebels still continues in Mae Sot district, Tak province, Thailand, December 19, 2021.
    Myanmar troops retreat as rebels declare control over key border town
    The retreat of junta troops in Myawaddy signals the potential loss of another key border trading outpost
    Members of the People's Defence Forces (PDF) who became guerrilla fighters after being protesters are seen on the front line in Kawkareik, Myanmar December 19, 2021. REUTERS
    Fight back or flee? Myanmar draft forces hard choices on youth
    The choices by young people to rebel or flee offer a glimpse into the turmoil in Myanmar as a growing military resistance poses the biggest challenge to the junta
    179 Myanmar BGP personnel flee across border into Bangladesh in a day
    179 Myanmar BGP men flee into Bangladesh
    They came in from Myanmar’s Angthapaya camp, says the BGB

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor