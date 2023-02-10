India PM Modi's popularity intact despite Adani controversy: poll

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enormous popularity remains intact despite the biggest political attack on him in years as rivals accuse his government of giving undue favours to the Adani Group, approval ratings showed on Friday.

Opposition parties stalled parliament for three days since last week and staged street protests demanding an investigation into the business conglomerate founded by Gautam Adani, which has lost more than $110 billion in market value after a scathing report by a US short seller on Jan 24.

Ahead of a string of state elections this year and general elections in early 2024, Congress and other opposition parties have said Modi's government was trying to shield Adani by refusing to grant the demand for a bipartisan investigation.