Unease and identity in David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold the World’

With its slinky rhythm and ringing riff, the song may seem full of swagger, something to vibe to when you are headed back home after a long day. But, a closer look at the lyrics reveals a much darker and more ambiguous meaning.

As the downbeat melody hints, the song is about the unease one feels when confronting another aspect of yourself. In an interview for BBC Radio 1, Bowie says, "I guess I wrote it because there was a part of myself that I was looking for".

The first stanza talks about how the narrator stumbles across a part of himself that he thought had died long ago as if he has trouble contemplating and comprehending it. Though it has an affinity with him, he rejects it. In this way, the song lays out its central idea of a crisis of identity.

Bowie, who made use of androgyny, cross-dressing, and other queer visual signifiers in his work, had a complicated, often contradictory relationship with sexuality. He claimed, at different times in his life, that he was gay, bisexual, and ‘a closet heterosexual’ who used aspects of homosexual and bisexual culture for his own promotion.