At Glastonbury, a giant spider powered by renewable energy

A giant spider breathes fire into the cloudy night sky over Glastonbury's Arcadia stage as thumping beats from electronic music duo the Chemical Brothers excite hundreds of fans.

The colossal metal arachnid, made from recycled military hardware, has been a fixture at England's world-famous music festival for years, but this time Arcadia and all the other stages at Glastonbury are being powered entirely by renewable energy sources, organisers say.

The sprawling festival, which features hundreds of acts and a colourful, unending melange of art, has long advocated sustainability and was once home to one of the UK's largest private solar power plants.