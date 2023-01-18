24 years on, Hikaru Utada’s ‘First Love’ is both defined and untouched by time

Jan 18 is the birthday of Japanese-American pop singer, songwriter, and producer Hikaru Utada.

In 1999, on the cusp of Y2K, Hikaru Utada, the American-born child of Enka singer and actress Keiko Fuji and music producer Teruzane Utada, made their Japanese-language debut with First Love. It was an instant success. Selling 2 million units, it skyrocketed to the top of the Oricon album charts and secured Utada’s place as, as The Japanese Times put it, ‘the most influential Japanese artist of the 2000s’.

Twenty-four years later, the album has sold over 10 million copies, and Utada remains a force in Japanese pop. But what of First Love? Does the album that introduced them to millions still hold up?