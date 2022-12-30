Enthusiasm for first metro rail rides washes away woes of long queues, glitches on the first day

Bangladesh has opened its first metro rail services to the public with great fanfare to facilitate quick and safe commuting in Dhaka city that has one of the world’s worst traffic congestions.
Hundreds of people from Dhaka, as well as from different corners of the country, gathered in front of the Agargaon and Uttara North metro rail stations-the only two farthest stations opened for the public- to become a part of the history of Bangladesh becoming the latest nation to introduce state-of-the-art city transportation system.
A kilometre-long queue of passengers formed outside the Agargaon station, which stretched past the nearby passport office, to experience the country’s first metro rail service. The crowd mostly comprised young people. Many parents brought their children along for the experience as well. A smattering of senior citizens was also spotted in the crowd.
This Uttara-Agargaon section of metro rail was opened on a limited scale initially to let people get used to the new experience for some days. On the first day, 3,857 passengers were able to ride the trains, which operated from 8 am until 12 pm.
Officegoer Kamrul Islam took a leave in advance for a couple of hours in the morning so that he could become a part of the first ride.
“I have been queuing since 5 am. I would like to become one of the first passengers,” he said.
Many such enthusiastic passengers were spotted queuing up alongside Kamrul.
One such passenger was Tahmina, who identified herself only by her first name.
She is visiting Dhaka for health check-up purposes and staying at a relative’s place in Eskaton. She came to the Agargaon station to go to her doctor’s office, which is situated in Uttara.
“I could have taken a three-wheeler to go to my doctor’s office. Instead, I came here very early to become a part of history,” she said.
Imam Abul Bashar arrived from the Mohammadpur Beri Badh area at 6:30am. He was still half a kilometre away from the main gate at 9:15pm. He later decided to sit on the sidewalk due to fatigue.
Bashar said he planned to go to Tongi’s Cherag Ali. He heard about the metro rail and saw its launch on TV. So, he arrived early in the morning to get a first-hand experience of the service. But the line in front of him seemed to barely advance. He was getting tired but did not want to give up.
TECHNICAL GLITCH MARS FIRST HOURS
The first day of operations at the Agargaon station, however, got off to a rocky start as customers at the station complained of problems with purchasing tickets from vending machines. The main entrance to the second floor also opened after a delay of half an hour due to technical issues.
Many commuters expressed their disappointment and frustration that such problems were cropping up at the very start of the electric train service.
Three ticket vending machines have been installed at the north end of Agargaon station and as many at the south end. A traditional counter manned by staff is situated next to them for people with special needs.
The machines did not have enough banknotes inside to provide change to customers who are buying tickets with larger notes, according to an official at Agargaon station.
When journalists approached Obaidul Quader, Road Transport and Bridges minister, later in the day about the glitch, he urged people not to judge trivial problems critically on the first day of the service.
Facing questions from journalists over the ticket machine issue, Quader said: “Why do you judge it critically? There can be problems because this thing is new to Bangladesh.”
He said the problems will gradually cease to exist and people will need time to get used to the new services.
“We have experienced people in charge. It’s an advanced metro rail system unlike the one in Kolkata.”
'NO FEAR OF HARASSMENT’
Women, in particular, were excited by the launch of the urban transportation system.
Most female commuters hope that their travels on the metro trains will be free from the malaise of sexual harassment that they encounter on other public transports.
Lata Mostafiz, a resident of Farmgate, used the metro rail to travel to Agargaon from Uttara North on Thursday.
Sharing her first impressions of the new transport system, Lata said: “Women face various forms of harassment on buses. I myself have been a victim of sexual harassment. But after riding the metro rail, it seems like we no longer have to harbour any fear of harassment."
Other women http://bdnews24.com had spoken to were similarly excited by the prospect of using the metro rail.
PENALTY FOR VIOLATING RULES RECORDED ON THE FIRST DAY
Two passengers were unfortunate enough to be penalised for violating the rules of the services on the first day.
While one was fined for losing the ticket, the other was penalised for wandering aimlessly on the platform, which is prohibited.
The work to construct the rest of the elevated tracks from Agargaon to Kamalapur via Motijheel is expected to be completed by December 2024 after the possible opening of the Agargaon-Motijheel route by December 2023.