Enthusiasm for first metro rail rides washes away woes of long queues, glitches on the first day

This Uttara-Agargaon section of metro rail was opened on a limited scale initially to let people get used to the new experience for some days. On the first day, 3,857 passengers were able to ride the trains, which operated from 8 am until 12 pm.

Officegoer Kamrul Islam took a leave in advance for a couple of hours in the morning so that he could become a part of the first ride.

“I have been queuing since 5 am. I would like to become one of the first passengers,” he said.

Many such enthusiastic passengers were spotted queuing up alongside Kamrul.

One such passenger was Tahmina, who identified herself only by her first name.

She is visiting Dhaka for health check-up purposes and staying at a relative’s place in Eskaton. She came to the Agargaon station to go to her doctor’s office, which is situated in Uttara.

“I could have taken a three-wheeler to go to my doctor’s office. Instead, I came here very early to become a part of history,” she said.

Imam Abul Bashar arrived from the Mohammadpur Beri Badh area at 6:30am. He was still half a kilometre away from the main gate at 9:15pm. He later decided to sit on the sidewalk due to fatigue.

Bashar said he planned to go to Tongi’s Cherag Ali. He heard about the metro rail and saw its launch on TV. So, he arrived early in the morning to get a first-hand experience of the service. But the line in front of him seemed to barely advance. He was getting tired but did not want to give up.