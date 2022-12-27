Dhaka metro trains will not stop at intermediate stations for now

The Dhaka metro rail will run straight from Uttara to Agargaon without stopping at intermediate stations along the route for now.

Besides, a train will wait for passengers at each platform for 10 minutes for the first few days. That means passengers will get more time to buy tickets and board and exit the trains, according to an official of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, operator of the metro rail.

Following the inauguration of the metro rail on Wednesday, passengers will be able to ride the train the next day. Initially, the trains will run from 8 am to 12 pm and the time will be extended later and the number of trains will be increased as per demand.