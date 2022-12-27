    বাংলা

    Dhaka metro trains will not stop at intermediate stations for now

    The trains will run from 8 am to 12 pm initially

    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 03:45 AM
    The Dhaka metro rail will run straight from Uttara to Agargaon without stopping at intermediate stations along the route for now.

    Besides, a train will wait for passengers at each platform for 10 minutes for the first few days. That means passengers will get more time to buy tickets and board and exit the trains, according to an official of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, operator of the metro rail.

    Following the inauguration of the metro rail on Wednesday, passengers will be able to ride the train the next day. Initially, the trains will run from 8 am to 12 pm and the time will be extended later and the number of trains will be increased as per demand.

    “It will be a first-time experience for people in Bangladesh so passengers may be unaware of how to buy a ticket, how to make use of the service, or how the train doors open. We ran a trial with a few people and asked them to follow the MRT’s instructions,” said MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL.

    “Some of them got stuck in the middle of the process, while others were unable to overcome the first stage. A few of them were able to complete the final stage.”

    The authorities will increase the number of trips, trains and stoppages at intermediate stations when people become familiar with the metro rail, Siddique said.

