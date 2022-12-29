'No fear of harassment': Women enthused by safe travel on Dhaka Metro Rail

Residents of Dhaka heaved a great sigh of relief after the country's first metro rail service, billed as a panacea for the city's perennial traffic woes, finally opened to the public. Women, in particular, were excited by the launch of the urban transportation system.

Most female commuters hope that their travels on the metro trains will be free from the malaise of sexual harassment that they encounter on other public transports.

Lata Mostafiz, a resident of Farmgate, used the metro rail to travel to Agargaon from Uttara North on Thursday.

Sharing her first impressions of the new transport system, Lata said, “Women face various forms of harassment on buses. I myself have been a victim of sexual harassment. But after riding the metro rail, it seems like we no longer have to harbour any fear of harassment."

Other women were similarly excited by the prospect of using the metro rail.