    Journalist injured in Jamalpur attack dies

    His son Abdullah Al Mamun Rifat accused the followers of Sadhurpara union council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu for fatally attacking his father

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 June 2023, 03:20 PM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 03:20 PM

    Golam Rabbani Nadim, the local correspondent for Bangla News 24 and Ekattor TV in Jamalpur, has died in hospital care following an attack.

    The 45-year-old journalist succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon, said Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam, in-charge of the police camp of the hospital.

     
    He was transferred to the hospital in a critical state in the morning from Jamalpur General Hospital. He was first taken to the Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex after the attack on Wednesday night.  

    His son Abdullah Al Mamun Rifat accused the followers of Sadhurpara union council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu for fatally attacking his father following his reports against the public representative.

    Several people attacked Nadim in the Pathati area on his way back home after work around 10pm on Wednesday, said Sohel Rana, the officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station.

    Local journalists and passers-by came to his aid and rushed him to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex.

    His wife, Monira Begum, demanded that the attackers be brought to book immediately.

    Chairman Babu denied the allegations of his involvement in the incident.

    He claimed he had no animosity towards Nadim.

    Nadim was previously attacked on Apr 11, which his family and local journalists believe was directly related to the publication of news by Nadim.

    Bakshiganj police chief Sohel said they detained three suspects after analysing CCTV camera footage of the incident.

    Jamalpur Superintendent of Police Nasir Uddin Ahmed said five police teams were working to catch the other attackers. “I hope we’ll be able to detain them soon.”

    Journalists in Jamalpur condemned the killing of Nadim. Bakshiganj Press Club President Shahin Al Amin said: “Nadim lost his life for writing news. I condemn the incident and demand quick punishment of the killers.”

