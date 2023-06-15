Journalist injured in Jamalpur attack dies

Several people attacked Nadim in the Pathati area on his way back home after work around 10pm on Wednesday, said Sohel Rana, the officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station.

Local journalists and passers-by came to his aid and rushed him to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex.

His wife, Monira Begum, demanded that the attackers be brought to book immediately.

Chairman Babu denied the allegations of his involvement in the incident.

He claimed he had no animosity towards Nadim.

Nadim was previously attacked on Apr 11, which his family and local journalists believe was directly related to the publication of news by Nadim.