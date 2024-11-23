Home +
November 23, 2024

The many flavours of chitoi pitha

For many in Bangladesh, the coming of winter is fundamentally intertwined with the eating of rice cakes. For generations, the use of newly harvested rice to make rice cakes has been an integral part of Bengali culture. Though cities don’t see rice harvests, the availability of new rice in the markets is immediately met with a sudden explosion of rice cake vendors on the city’s streets. Some rice cakes, however, are available throughout the year. The rice cake stalls on the pavement in Dhaka’s Farmgate offers a broad palette of mashes and dips to accompany their chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake.

A roadside vendor makes chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, in Dhaka’s Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
A roadside vendor makes chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, in Dhaka's Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
A roadside vendor makes chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, in Dhaka's Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
A roadside vendor makes chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, in Dhaka's Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The prices of chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, are set according to their size on the pavement in Dhaka’s Farmgate. Smaller pitha are sold for Tk 5 a piece, while the larger ones are sold for Tk 10 each. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The prices of chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, are set according to their size on the pavement in Dhaka's Farmgate. Smaller pitha are sold for Tk 5 a piece, while the larger ones are sold for Tk 10 each. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
A roadside vendor makes chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, in Dhaka's Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
A roadside vendor makes chitoi pitha, a traditional rice cake, in Dhaka's Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Though the winter chill has yet to descend on Dhaka, street vendors are already packing the pavement with stalls selling rice cakes. Some of these stalls have even become permanent fixtures. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Though the winter chill has yet to descend on Dhaka, street vendors are already packing the pavement with stalls selling rice cakes. Some of these stalls have even become permanent fixtures. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Young women buy chitoi pitha, a popular traditional rice cake, from stalls on the pavement at Dhaka’s Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Young women buy chitoi pitha, a popular traditional rice cake, from stalls on the pavement at Dhaka's Farmgate. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Customers can freely mix and match different flavours of dips, mashes, and sauces to customise their chitoi pitha experience to their liking. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Customers can freely mix and match different flavours of dips, mashes, and sauces to customise their chitoi pitha experience to their liking. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Customers can freely mix and match different flavours of dips, mashes, and sauces to customise their chitoi pitha experience to their liking. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Customers can freely mix and match different flavours of dips, mashes, and sauces to customise their chitoi pitha experience to their liking. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The different dips, mashes, and sauces on offer at chitoi pitha stalls in Dhaka’s Farmgate include dried fish, cilantro, mustard, potato, peppers, black caraway, and a number of different flavourings. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The different dips, mashes, and sauces on offer at chitoi pitha stalls in Dhaka's Farmgate include dried fish, cilantro, mustard, potato, peppers, black caraway, and a number of different flavourings. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
One roadside stall in Dhaka’s Farmgate offers 20 different types of dips, mashes, and sauces that customers can use to customise their chitoi pitha to their liking. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
One roadside stall in Dhaka's Farmgate offers 20 different types of dips, mashes, and sauces that customers can use to customise their chitoi pitha to their liking. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Though the winter chill has yet to descend on Dhaka, street vendors are already packing the pavement with stalls selling rice cakes. Some of these stalls have even become permanent fixtures. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Though the winter chill has yet to descend on Dhaka, street vendors are already packing the pavement with stalls selling rice cakes. Some of these stalls have even become permanent fixtures. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Nov 2024, 08:20 PM

Updated : 23 Nov 2024, 08:20 PM

November 23, 2024
November 23, 2024
