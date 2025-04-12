Doel Chattar poised for Pohela Boishakh 1432

Different handmade items are sold on the sidewalks near Dhaka University’s Doyel Chattar all-round the year. However, the collection becomes richer as the celebrations of the Bengali New Year approaches. During the Pohela Boishakh celebrations, colourful handmade items like Kula (a special type of grain sifter), hand fans, kites, Ektaras (single-stringed musical instrument), wooden pots and pans, baskets, Khalui (pots to store fish), Polo (bamboo-made nets to catch fish), and other traditional crafts are on display. Some bear the writing “Shubho Noboborsho 1432”. Shoppers browse the selection with keen interest, picking up their favourites before heading home.