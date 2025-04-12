Home +
Doel Chattar poised for Pohela Boishakh 1432

Different handmade items are sold on the sidewalks near Dhaka University’s Doyel Chattar all-round the year. However, the collection becomes richer as the celebrations of the Bengali New Year approaches. During the Pohela Boishakh celebrations, colourful handmade items like Kula (a special type of grain sifter), hand fans, kites, Ektaras (single-stringed musical instrument), wooden pots and pans, baskets, Khalui (pots to store fish), Polo (bamboo-made nets to catch fish), and other traditional crafts are on display. Some bear the writing “Shubho Noboborsho 1432”. Shoppers browse the selection with keen interest, picking up their favourites before heading home.

Footpath traders put up handicrafts for sale on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, in front of Bangladesh Shishu Academy. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A hurricane lamp with a “rickshaw” motif is being sold at footpath shops near Dhaka University’s Doyel Chattar for Tk 600 to Tk 700 on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Many people, including children, buy handmade Ektara (a single-stringed musical instrument) on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, from the sidewalk stalls of Doyel Chattar to celebrate the Pohela Boishakh. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
On holiday afternoons, the footpaths near Doyel Chattar are usually packed. An even larger crowd is seen on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, ahead of the Pohela Boishakh. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The footpath shops next to Dhaka University's Doyel Chattar are selling toys. Photo taken on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Footpath traders put up handicrafts for sale on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, in front of Bangladesh Shishu Academy. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A man sells spinning wheels made of paper at a shop next to Dhaka University’s Doyel Chattar on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Colourful Kulas, clay pots, and pitchers are being sold at footpath shops near Doyel Chattar for Tk 100 to Tk 500 on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, ahead of the Bengali New Year. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The footpath shops near Dhaka University’s Doyel Chattar have set up stalls of handicrafts and art products on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, to celebrate the Bengali New Year. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Many people flock to the shops of Doyel Chattar on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, to buy products from the rural culture to decorate their offices, businesses, and homes for the Bengali New Year celebrations. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Colourful Kulas, clay pots, and pitchers are being sold at footpath shops near Doyel Chattar for Tk 100 to Tk 500 on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, ahead of the Bengali New Year. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
On holiday afternoons, the footpaths near Doyel Chattar are usually packed. An even larger crowd is seen on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, ahead of the Pohela Boishakh. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Kula (a special type of grain sifter) is part of Bengali rural traditions. Around the Bengali New Year celebration, Kulas in the shops of Doyel Chattar are adorned with different colours, with “Shubho Noboborsho 1432” written in the middle. Photo taken on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The footpath shops near Dhaka University’s Doyel Chattar have set up stalls of handicrafts and art products on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025, to celebrate the Bengali New Year. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Kula (a special type of grain sifter) is part of Bengali rural traditions. Around the Bengali New Year celebration, Kulas in the shops of Doyel Chattar are adorned with different colours, with “Shubho Noboborsho 1432” written in the middle. Photo taken on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Children are delighted after buying products from footpath shops near Doyel Chattar to celebrate the Bengali New Year. Photo taken on Saturday, Apr 12, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 09:08 PM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 09:08 PM

