Over 1.9 million students sit for SSC

This year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams have begun simultaneously at over 3,000 centres across the country, with 1.92 million students attending under 11 education boards. The country's largest public examination kicked off Thursday at 10am with tests in Bangla First Paper, Quran Majeed and Tajweed for Dakhil, and Bangla Second Paper for vocational.