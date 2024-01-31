Mexican leak of journalists' personal data raises security worries

The leak exposes the journalists to potential identity theft and could compromise their physical security because the data includes home addresses. Among the victims are reporters at leading media such as La Jornada, El Universal and Expansion, as well as Reuters. La Jornada and Expansion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The safety of our journalists is paramount, and we are deeply troubled by this leak of personal data. We await the results of the investigation by Mexico's transparency institute, which we hope will be prompt and thorough," a Reuters spokesperson said. The institute is an autonomous government agency.

The reporters provided the personal data at the request of Mexico's presidential office as part of its vetting of journalists who participate in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning press conference.

Lopez Obrador said the unlawful disclosure was the result of a hack, and suggested it was perpetrated by his political opponents "in an attempt to sow the idea that we pursue and censor, that we're dictators," though he provided no evidence.

Alberto Morales Mendoza, an El Universal reporter whose data was breached, expressed concern about his address becoming widely known and being at risk of financial crimes.

"What I'm most worried about is possible identity theft and that someone misuses my personal data to commit fraud," said Morales, designated as the paper's spokesman on the matter.