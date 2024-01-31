    বাংলা

    Mexican leak of journalists' personal data raises security worries

    The leak exposes the journalists to potential identity theft and could compromise their physical security

    Brendan O'Brienand David Alire GarciaReuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 05:12 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 05:12 AM

    The theft of the personal data of hundreds of journalists in Mexico, including addresses and copies of voter ID cards and passports, has raised fresh safety concerns in one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media professionals.

    After media reports, Mexican authorities on Monday said government computers were hacked on Jan 22 and promised an investigation. Officials said the personal data of at least 263 journalists, whom they did not publicly identify, was illegally accessed and released.

    The officials said an individual, whom they did not name, used a former government employee's account to take the data. The individual had a Spanish IP address, they said.

    The leak exposes the journalists to potential identity theft and could compromise their physical security because the data includes home addresses. Among the victims are reporters at leading media such as La Jornada, El Universal and Expansion, as well as Reuters. La Jornada and Expansion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    "The safety of our journalists is paramount, and we are deeply troubled by this leak of personal data. We await the results of the investigation by Mexico's transparency institute, which we hope will be prompt and thorough," a Reuters spokesperson said. The institute is an autonomous government agency.

    The reporters provided the personal data at the request of Mexico's presidential office as part of its vetting of journalists who participate in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning press conference.

    Lopez Obrador said the unlawful disclosure was the result of a hack, and suggested it was perpetrated by his political opponents "in an attempt to sow the idea that we pursue and censor, that we're dictators," though he provided no evidence.

    Alberto Morales Mendoza, an El Universal reporter whose data was breached, expressed concern about his address becoming widely known and being at risk of financial crimes.

    "What I'm most worried about is possible identity theft and that someone misuses my personal data to commit fraud," said Morales, designated as the paper's spokesman on the matter.

    A Mexican journalist whose data was taken and who has previously faced death threats said, "I obviously feel like the risks I face have grown."

    Mexico is one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists outside active war zones as reporters investigate its notorious organised crime and corruption. International free-speech organisation Article 19 has documented 163 journalist murders in Mexico since 2000.

    Photos of passports, Mexican government-issued identity cards and work visas, all containing potentially sensitive data, began circulating online and in some local media reports on Friday following the data leak.

    Officials informed journalists of the "possible violation" on Monday after some saw images of their personal documents in news reports.

    The government's digital strategy coordinator said computer systems did not send an alert about the hack because the data was accessed with a password.

    RELATED STORIES
    Women, children among 6 burnt as 'gas leak' sparks fire in Narayanganj home
    Six burnt in Narayanganj gas fire
    One of the victims is in critical condition, authorities say
    Hasina says forming a strong opposition is not her job
    Hasina says forming a strong opposition is not her job
    She says she cannot be blamed for the opposition’s failure to organise their party
    Migrants walk in a caravan, some of them holding a banner reading 'Exodus from Poverty', as an attempt to reach the US border, in Huixtla, Mexico Dec 26, 2023.
    Migrant caravan advances north as US officials head to Mexico
    Migrants and asylum seekers transit through Mexico to the US to escape violence and economic distress, according to the United Nations
    Authorities work at the scene where members of an armed group opened fire to partygoers attending a posada, in Salvatierra, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, Dec 17, 2023.
    12 killed in attack on party in Mexico
    An armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps