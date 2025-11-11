Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Outgoing BBC boss praises its journalism and says broadcaster will thrive

Tim Davie also tries to calm worries over the future of the broadcaster

Outgoing BBC boss praises its journalism
Outgoing Director General of the BBC Tim Davie arrives at BBC Broadcasting House after he and Chief Executive of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned following accusations of bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by US President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, Nov 11, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 05:08 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 05:08 PM

Related Stories
BBC boss quits after Trump documentary criticism
BBC boss quits after Trump documentary criticism
Read More
Mamun murder: DMP asked to ensure security in court area
Mamun murder: DMP asked to ensure security in court area
Israel blocking syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children: UNICEF
Israel blocking syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children: UNICEF
England call up Chalobah, Trafford
England call up Chalobah, Trafford
BUET student lands in jail over ‘hurting’ religious sentiment
BUET student lands in jail over ‘hurting’ religious sentiment
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More