    Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh ‘concerned’ over journalist Nadim’s murder

    The signatories of the MFC statement include the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany and Italy,

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 June 2023, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 01:48 PM

    Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh has expressed ‘deep concern’ over journalist Golam Rabbaani Nadim’s murder in Jamalpur.

    The coalition of over 50 countries issued a statement dated Thursday and signed by the Dhaka missions of 11 member states, including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany and Italy, over the killing of Nadim.     

    The other signatories are Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

    Nadim, the district correspondent of Bangla News 24 and Bakshiganj Upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, died in hospital care on Jun 16, a day after an assault by the goons of local union council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu over reports against the public representative.  Police have arrested Mahmudul and 10 others over the incident.  

    The MFC members said they are “encouraged” to learn that authorities have taken action by arresting the suspected perpetrators of the killing and by initiating legal proceedings. 

    “Journalists play a vital role in asking difficult questions, reporting the facts, and promoting the free flow of ideas.

    “The Media Freedom Coalition calls on all in positions of influence in Bangladeshi society to speak up for press freedom, the right of journalists to work without fear of retribution or harm, and the need to hold to account those responsible for attacks on journalists.”

    The Media Freedom Coalition is a cross-regional partnership of countries working together to advocate for media freedom, both online and offline.

