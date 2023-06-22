Media Freedom Coalition in Bangladesh ‘concerned’ over journalist Nadim’s murder

Nadim, the district correspondent of Bangla News 24 and Bakshiganj Upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV, died in hospital care on Jun 16, a day after an assault by the goons of local union council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu over reports against the public representative. Police have arrested Mahmudul and 10 others over the incident.



The MFC members said they are “encouraged” to learn that authorities have taken action by arresting the suspected perpetrators of the killing and by initiating legal proceedings.



“Journalists play a vital role in asking difficult questions, reporting the facts, and promoting the free flow of ideas.