Netflix, Viacom18 among streaming firms set to oppose India broadcasting bill

Netflix, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18 and other streaming companies plan to collectively lobby the Indian government to delay or revamp a broadcast bill they fear will be onerous for the sector, sources familiar with the matter said.

India last month introduced the new draft law to regulate the broadcasting sector that will also apply to streaming giants. It proposes the formation of individual content evaluation committees with members from various social groups who will review and sign off on shows before they are released.

Though all films in Indian cinemas are reviewed and certified by a government-appointed board, streamed content is not.

In a closed-door meeting this week, top executives of several streaming companies including Netflix and Viacom18 which runs the JioCinema platform, discussed a plan to approach the government to delay and consider overhauling the bill, said the sources, who declined to be named as the talks were private.