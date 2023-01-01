Dhaka Lit Fest, a four-day gathering, kicks off on Thursday

The Dhaka Lit Fest will kick off on Thursday with more than 500 dignitaries, including internationally acclaimed writers and speakers, after a gap of three years.

The four-day festival consisting of 175 sessions will take place at the Bangla Academy under the supervision of three directors Sadaf Saaz, Ahsan Akbar and Kazi Anis Ahmed. Visitors are required to buy tickets to the festival that will continue until Jan 8.