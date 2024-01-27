Chop, chop! Paris chefs prepare for athlete feeding frenzy

Chef Charles Guilloy's lentil dahl is one of 550 dishes that will be served to the 15,000 athletes at the Paris Olympics, where up to 40 tons of food will be cut up and cooked daily with regard to many different tastes and cultures.

Guilloy, chef executive at Sodexo Live!, the company in charge of delivering meals 24/7 in the athletes' village just north of Paris, will head a 300-strong team tasked with feeding people from 206 countries.

Sodexo Live! has provided meals for athletes at the French Open tennis, as well as those at the French national institute of football.

"We'll be welcoming the world at our table," Guilloy told Reuters as he chopped onions and garlic before roasting curcuma, ginger and a mix of spices - key ingredients in his dahl - made with French green lentils instead of red lentils.