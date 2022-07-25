Box office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' opens to No 1 with $44 million

Audiences responded with a resounding "yep" to Jordan Peele's science-fiction thriller "Nope," which topped the box office with its $44 million debut.

Those ticket sales were slightly behind projections of $50 million and fall in between Peele's first two films, 2017's "Get Out" (which opened to $33 million) and 2019's "Us" (which opened to $71 million). "Nope" may not have cemented a new box office record for Peele, but it marks a strong start for an original, R-rated horror film.

"The opening isn't as big as 'Us,' but it's still extremely impressive," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

It's worth noting that Peele's sophomore feature "Us," a scary story about menacing doppelgangers, enjoyed an especially huge opening weekend because it followed the runaway success of the Oscar-winning "Get Out." After his directorial debut captured the zeitgeist by delivering scares while encouraging audiences to think, audiences were more than a little eager to watch Peele's next mind-bending nightmare. Box office expectations for "Nope," another complex social thriller, were comparatively a little more Earth-bound.