'World of Barbie' experience brings iconic doll into the real world

From the first blonde haired Barbie created by Mattel in 1959 to the upcoming "Barbie" film, the iconic doll with small feet continues to make a large impression on generations of fans at the new "World of Barbie" immersive experience in Los Angeles.

This trip is not just for young girls, said Lucy Treadway, producer for Kilburn Live, which built the life-sized version of Barbie's Dreamhouse.

"It's for grownups too," Treadway said in an interview. "To see people's faces when they walk in, it is really is fun. I mean, their jaws hit the ground, all ages."